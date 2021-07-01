A Quiet Place Part II: A High-Tension Thriller Worth Seeing on the Big Screen

If you’ve been missing the experience of the movie theater but putting off going back, succumbing to the sloth that sets in (for critics, too, alas) when so many films are still going straight to streaming platforms, then A Quiet Place Part II might be the spur you need to get back out there in the dark. It’s the sequel to the huge alien-horror hit from 2018, which pre-evoked the pandemic in its portrait of a family battened down in rural isolation and stalked by an invasive enemy. And like its predecessor, the sequel is a film whose significant pleasures …