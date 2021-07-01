NR PLUS
Cicada: A Bugologue

(Amira Karaoud/Reuters)

For endless years in bug gulag,
I lived dark-swaddled, lived to grope
through hairlike curtains of root-clog —
withheld from liberty, not hope.

Now, having burst up through earth’s crust
to where unfettered breezes blow,
I sing, of course, my pent-up lust,
but freedom, too, fortissimo.

Something to Consider

Donald Mace Williams is a former newspaperman (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Newsday, Wichita Eagle) and amateur Lieder singer who since retirement has written fiction, poetry, and translations (of Rilke poems and Beowulf). He lives in the Texas Panhandle.

