Corporate America with Chinese Characteristics

Corporate America may have embraced critical-race-theory-infused employee-training modules and repeated progressive talking points on everything from election law to police misconduct, but its social ethics end abruptly at the water’s edge.
U.S. firms’ capitulation to the Chinese Communist Party’s demands is evident in Apple’s decision (as reported by the New York Times) to effectively yield access to its Chinese iCloud servers to the Chinese government; Wall Street’s inclusion of Chinese firms in index funds (assisting Beijing’s military–civil fusion campaign); airlines’ and Hollywood studios’ extreme accommodation of the Chinese Communist Party’s political sensibilities; and much more.
Then there’s the matter of Xinjiang, the …
Something to Consider
