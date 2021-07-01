Corporate America with Chinese Characteristics

The Right should highlight the hypocrisy of wokester sycophancy to the CCP

Corporate America may have embraced critical-race-theory-infused employee-training modules and repeated progressive talking points on everything from election law to police misconduct, but its social ethics end abruptly at the water’s edge.

U.S. firms’ capitulation to the Chinese Communist Party’s demands is evident in Apple’s decision (as reported by the New York Times) to effectively yield access to its Chinese iCloud servers to the Chinese government; Wall Street’s inclusion of Chinese firms in index funds (assisting Beijing’s military–civil fusion campaign); airlines’ and Holly­wood studios’ extreme accommodation of the Chinese Communist Party’s political sensibilities; and much more.

Then there’s the matter of Xinjiang, the …