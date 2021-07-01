From the Science Archives

Dear Dr. Galileo di Vincenzo Bonaiuti de’ Galilei:

Thank you very much for your recent submission to The Pisan Journal of Science and Inquiry. As you know, we believe strongly in the scientific method and especially the peer-review process. However, we have recently undertaken to be more self-critical in regard to our position of privilege and the systemic ways in which Italo–Roman culture has colonized and oppressed peoples of other regions and culture-ways.

Your paper, “The Earth Revolves around the Sun and I Can Prove It,” violates our standards of inclusive and equitable discourse. As you are no doubt aware, the notion …