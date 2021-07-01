NR PLUS
Magazine July 1, 2021, Issue

How the Government Makes Corporations Woke

By
Outside the Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
It starts by getting in businesses’ business

When corporations promote left-wingery, free-market conservatives are met with a taunt: “You want companies to have freedom of speech, and you want the free market to decide, so what are you complaining about? This is what you wanted.”

Of course, private, free-market de­cisions are never immune to private criticism. But “woke capitalism” is also not purely the result of private, free-market decisions. Behind the invisible hand of the market is the mailed fist of the government, pushing companies to the left in ways direct and indirect, in areas ranging from climate policy to workplace and hiring rules.

There are four major capacities

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our fundraiser. Your contribution helps fund our fearless, fact-based reporting as we continue to challenge mainstream narratives and enforced conformity.

If you enjoyed this article and want to support our reporting, we have a proposition for you: Contribute to our fundraiser.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

What Is Woke Capitalism?

What Can Be Done?

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Instead of leading the scientific consensus, Anthony Fauci merely stands in front of it, even as it contradicts itself.

Recommended

The Latest