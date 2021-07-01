Is Corporate Wokeness Here to Stay?

Conservatives and consumers are fighting what is likely a fad

To many on the right, so-called woke capitalism is a grave threat to Western civilization. Conservatives rightly fear not only that corporate America has forgotten that the key to its current wealth is the free market and liberal-democratic values, but also that corporate leaders now often advance a vision of the world that replaces these values with much more progressive ones.

One can see why some are worried. When Georgia enacted what is mostly commonsense voting reform, dozens of companies — including Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, and Apple — issued terribly misinformed statements against the legislation. Major League Baseball even announced …