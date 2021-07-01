NR PLUS
Magazine July 1, 2021, Issue

Is Corporate Wokeness Here to Stay?

By
(Mike Segar/Reuters)
Conservatives and consumers are fighting what is likely a fad

To many on the right, so-called woke capitalism is a grave threat to Western civilization. Conservatives rightly fear not only that corporate America has forgotten that the key to its current wealth is the free market and liberal-democratic values, but also that corporate leaders now often advance a vision of the world that replaces these values with much more progressive ones.

One can see why some are worried. When Georgia enacted what is mostly commonsense voting reform, dozens of companies — including Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, and Apple — issued terribly misinformed statements against the legislation. Major League Baseball even announced

This article appears as “A Case for Optimism” in the July 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our fundraiser. Your contribution helps fund our fearless, fact-based reporting as we continue to challenge mainstream narratives and enforced conformity.

If you enjoyed this article and want to support our reporting, we have a proposition for you: Contribute to our fundraiser.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

What Is Woke Capitalism?

What Can Be Done?

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Instead of leading the scientific consensus, Anthony Fauci merely stands in front of it, even as it contradicts itself.

Recommended

The Latest