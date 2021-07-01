The End of the Bay Area Monoculture

In 2018, Google withdrew from Project Maven, an artificial-intelligence partnership with the Pentagon, after 4,000 employees signed a petition in opposition to the program. The move was a stark display of corporate America’s transformation since the end of the Cold War. In the globalized, digital economy, Google counts at least as many foreigners as it does Americans among its shareholders, employees, and customers. What’s good for America might have been good for mid-century automakers, but it appears to have little bearing on what’s good for 21st-century tech giants.
Yet while corporations have shed their national allegiances, their local allegiances have intensified. …
Something to Consider
