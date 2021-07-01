Which Woke Capitalism?

Three critical distinctions shed light on a complex set of phenomena

The rise of stakeholder capitalism, or woke capitalism — the practice of mixing the pursuit of profit with the propagation of social values — raises unique political questions that go beyond the conventional partisan debates of the last half century. Since 1970, a focal point of disagreement between conservatives and liberals has been the proper role of government in regulating private enterprise. By contrast, the issue of woke capitalism raises the question of the proper role of private enterprises in setting the moral norms of everyday citizens.

This new debate demands a new conceptual vocabulary, for proponents and critics alike. Here …