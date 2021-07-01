Woke Capitalism: A History

We have come a long way from the anti-apartheid movement

Woke capitalism began, as so many of these things do, with the best of intentions. In this case, those good intentions were focused on the long campaign against apartheid in South Africa.

The South Africa divestment campaign is popularly associated with the politics of the 1980s — Ronald Reagan’s veto of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Bill of 1986 was denounced as an infamy and overridden by Congress — but the effort actually began in earnest in the 1960s. Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, the anti-communist and pro-Western regime in Pretoria was courted by U.S. leaders, including Presidents Truman and Eisenhower, who were …