Changing Lanes

Whenever city-dwellers have to drive into and out of their home, they marvel at how the other half lives.

I am no anti-car zealot. In rural Elba I take a car for every trip as simple as visiting my neighbors. As a winger I believe that Henry Ford is second only to Samuel Colt, and far ahead of Roger Williams or Martin Luther King Jr., as a practical guarantor of American liberty. It is just that, in my normal city life, keeping a car would be as frivolous as stabling a horse. Taxis — other people’s cars — ply the streets, …