NR PLUS
Magazine July 12, 2021, Issue

Changing Lanes

By
Heavy traffic is seen on the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey to New York, March 31, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Whenever city-dwellers have to drive into and out of their home, they marvel at how the other half lives.

I am no anti-car zealot. In rural Elba I take a car for every trip as simple as visiting my neighbors. As a winger I believe that Henry Ford is second only to Samuel Colt, and far ahead of Roger Williams or Martin Luther King Jr., as a practical guarantor of American liberty. It is just that, in my normal city life, keeping a car would be as frivolous as stabling a horse. Taxis — other people’s cars — ply the streets,

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest