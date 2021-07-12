FDR’s Tory Pragmatism

In a 1936 New Yorker cartoon, Peter Arno depicts a quartet of upper-crust characters stopping before a well-heeled house where fellow toffs in evening dress are dining. “Come along,” one of the quartet says. “We’re going to the Trans-Lux to hiss Roosevelt.”
The 32nd president was not in good odor with the WASP gentry of the Thirties, but he has, if anything, been even more loathed by the modern Right. Yet a conservative today who goes beyond the ahistorical abstractions in which so much of the debate about FDR is carried on and looks at the actual circumstances in which he …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.