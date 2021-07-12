How Catholics Shaped the American Tradition of Religious Liberty

Our Dear-Bought Liberty: Catholics and Religious Toleration in Early America, by Michael D. Breidenbach (Harvard University Press, 368 pp., $45)

The United States has not always been welcoming to Catholics, who have been objects of mistrust and suspicion across the history of this Protestant-majority country. Yet when it comes to the history of early America (roughly 1600 to 1800), Michael Breidenbach’s new book argues, Cath­o­lics deserve a place alongside their better-known contemporaries, such as the Pilgrims in Massachusetts and the Quakers in Pennsylvania. Breiden­bach also argues that the experiences of Catholics in the British Empire deserve credit for shaping the American tradition of religious liberty. Our Dear-Bought Liberty is an impressive work of historical scholarship that makes a persuasive case …