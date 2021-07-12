Is the American Regime in Crisis?

Crisis of the Two Constitutions: The Rise, Decline, and Recovery of American Greatness, by Charles R. Kesler (Encounter Books, 488 pp., $34.99)

A specter haunts Charles Kesler’s Crisis of the Two Constitutions: the specter of Trumpism. It is right there in the subtitle: “The Rise, Decline, and Recovery of American Greatness.” Even though only two of 18 chapters of the book deal directly with Donald Trump, the reader senses the work build­ing toward an apologia for the former president. Yet, much as he did during the Trump administration, Kesler remains just a touch aloof from Trumpism: clearly for it but writing as a bemused analyst rather than a participant.

In the preface, for example, he reasonably regrets that “our polarization is pervasive …