Low Tide at Cahoon Hollow

The sea at low tide is collecting itself.
We head down from the dunes
to walk the hard sand troweled smooth
by the surf, the beach empty
this September afternoon, both of us
replaying memories of our boys
exultantly owning this patch of ocean.
A sand ridge the sea will soon wreck
is as good a spot as any for us to sit awhile,
facing the blue on blue, as chutes
of braided water straggle down to meet the tide.
Far out and just above the surface,
the wings of southbound sea ducks
seem to tug the waves like the oars
of ancient ships. Every breaker is a spoiler
but we keep watching …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.