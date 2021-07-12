NR PLUS
Magazine July 12, 2021, Issue

Low Tide at Cahoon Hollow

By
(Jessica Hornik)

The sea at low tide is collecting itself.
We head down from the dunes
to walk the hard sand troweled smooth

by the surf, the beach empty
this September afternoon, both of us
replaying memories of our boys

exultantly owning this patch of ocean.
A sand ridge the sea will soon wreck
is as good a spot as any for us to sit awhile,

facing the blue on blue, as chutes
of braided water straggle down to meet the tide.
Far out and just above the surface,

the wings of southbound sea ducks
seem to tug the waves like the oars
of ancient ships. Every breaker is a spoiler

but we keep watching …

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Jessica Hornik is the author of the poetry collection A Door on the River and an associate editor of National Review. Her poems have appeared in The Atlantic, The Times Literary Supplement, The New Criterion, Poetry, and many other publications.

In This Issue

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Jack Phillips has a right to free speech, which includes freedom from compelled speech.
Tuition Truths

Tuition Truths

Contra the critics of our educational system, America’s young aren’t all waddling around with Twinkies in hand, unable to perform basic arithmetic.