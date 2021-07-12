‘Our Lord Isn’t Woke’

If you want an illustration of how far Trumpism has fallen as a working political movement, consider this: In June, the Trumpists failed to win a presidential election in which the voters were almost exclusively conservative, white, and Evangelical.
Ed Litton, a moderate reformer, has been elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention — and the Reverend R. Albert Mohler has been served his mess of pottage, cold and unsalted.
The Reverend Mohler, the publicity-hog president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, chose the etymologically apt word “excruciating” to describe the intellectual contortions of Trump apologists in 2016; in the …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.