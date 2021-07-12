NR PLUS
Magazine July 12, 2021, Issue

‘Our Lord Isn’t Woke’

By
Second Baptist Church, Cypress campus, Houston (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
Power and politics in the Southern Baptist Convention

If you want an illustration of how far Trumpism has fallen as a working political movement, consider this: In June, the Trumpists failed to win a presidential election in which the voters were almost exclusively conservative, white, and Evangelical.

Ed Litton, a moderate reformer, has been elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention — and the Reverend R. Albert Mohler has been served his mess of pottage, cold and unsalted.

The Reverend Mohler, the publicity-hog president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, chose the etymologically apt word “ex­cruciating” to describe the intellectual contortions of Trump apologists in 2016; in the

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest