‘Our Lord Isn’t Woke’

Power and politics in the Southern Baptist Convention

If you want an illustration of how far Trumpism has fallen as a working political movement, consider this: In June, the Trumpists failed to win a presidential election in which the voters were almost exclusively conservative, white, and Evangelical.

Ed Litton, a moderate reformer, has been elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention — and the Reverend R. Albert Mohler has been served his mess of pottage, cold and unsalted.

The Reverend Mohler, the publicity-hog president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, chose the etymologically apt word “ex­cruciating” to describe the intellectual contortions of Trump apologists in 2016; in the …