• Dr. Fauci says attacks on him are attacks on Science, and come to think of it Science has been getting pretty full of itself too.

• Texas has joined Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee in passing laws to keep critical race theory out of public-school curricula. Other states, such as Florida, have done so through executive rulemaking. This is a first step toward reclaiming American education from anti-American pedagogy. CRT started as a school of legal thought drawn from Marxist-influenced critical studies. It has metastasized into the pop psychology of best sellers such as Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be …