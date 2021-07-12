Tuition Truths

You have amazing kids. They’ve spent years diligently doing their schoolwork. And you’ve done your part as well. You played classical music for them while they were still in the womb. You signed them up for Montessori nursery school as toddlers — because it’s never too early to learn how to stack geometric cubes. You took seemingly every book out of the local library. You bought them chemistry sets and telescopes. You dramatically overpaid for a modest home because it sits in a marginally better public-school district than your last one. You doled out cash for AP tests and college-level …