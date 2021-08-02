Skip to content
August 2, 2021
The Corner
Jul. 16, 2021
Magazine
IN THE August 2, 2021, ISSUE
The China Threat
By
Rich Lowry
The game is afoot.
Also In This Issue
Our Broken Engagement with China
Our Broken Engagement with China
By
Michael R. Pompeo
How to Win This Cold War
How to Win This Cold War
By
Tom Cotton
A China for the Han
A China for the Han
By
Kelley E. Currie
The CCP Goes to Hollywood
The CCP Goes to Hollywood
By
Martha Bayles
Introduction
World
The China Threat
By
Rich Lowry
The game is afoot.
Geopolitics
Economy & Business
Beijing’s Grand Strategy
By
Dan Blumenthal
It wants to build a Sino-centric order for ‘socialist market economies.’
World
Our Broken Engagement with China
By
Michael R. Pompeo
The Trump administration needed to reverse unsuccessful policies.
History
China’s Populist-Nationalist Empire
By
Jianli Yang
Xi Jinping has established himself as a pillar of the state.
World
Sun Tzu and Us
By
James Holmes
How China threatens U.S. alliances.
World
Why Taiwan Matters
By
Therese Shaheen
The island stands for freedom and is strategically and economically vital.
World
China as Viewed from Australia
By
John Howard
Its growth has been good, and need not threaten American allies.
World
Why We Might Lose a War with China
By
Seth Cropsey
In a contest for Taiwan, the mainland would be a formidable foe.
Economic Competition
Economy & Business
Is State Capitalism Working for China?
By
Daniel Tenreiro
Beijing should not declare victory, but its model cannot be dismissed.
Economy & Business
How to Win This Cold War
By
Tom Cotton
The key words are ‘targeted decoupling.’
Film & TV
The CCP Goes to Hollywood
By
Martha Bayles
Perhaps Hollywood could care about freedom again.
Economy & Business
The Rising Risk of China’s Intellectual-Property Theft
By
Derek Scissors
Theft as trade policy.
Human Rights
World
A China for the Han
By
Kelley E. Currie
The CCP’s brutal 21st-century settler colonialism.
Religion
Christians Under Xi
By
Nina Shea
Their plight has lately worsened.
World
The Fate of Hong Kong
By
Jay Nordlinger
In a great, free city, the lights go out.
World
Xinjiang before the Genocide
By
Jason Lee Steorts
For Parhatjan.
Books, Arts & Manners
Books
‘The Word,’ Made Rugged English in a New Gospels Translation
By
Nicholas Frankovich
A review of
The Gospels
, translated by Sarah Ruden.
Books
The Inscrutable Shirley Jackson
By
Peter Tonguette
A review of
The Letters of Shirley Jackson
, edited by Laurence Jackson Hyman.
Books
The Cure for Fundamentalist Thinking
By
Nat Brown
A review of
Minds Wide Shut: How the New Fundamentalisms Divide Us
, by Gary Saul Morson and Morton Schapiro.
Books
America, Land of Craft
By
Brian T. Allen
A review of
Craft: An American History
, by Glenn Adamson.
Garner the Grammarian
An Interview with Thomas De Quincey
By
Bryan A. Garner
‘You’re concerned about the decline of rhetoric, aren’t you?’
Film & TV
Can Hollywood Still Make Blockbusters?
By
Ross Douthat
A review of
The Tomorrow War
, starring Chris Pratt.
Sections
Letters
Letters
By
NR Editors
A reader ponders Civil Rights laws.
The Week
The Week
By
NR Editors
The geopolitical, economic, and ideological competition between the U.S. and China is now out in the open.
Athwart
Image Processing in the Old West
By
James Lileks
I have to go and get photocopies of our driver’s licenses, and if that means headin’ across the prairie to find a Kinko’s, that’s what it means.
The Long View
Transmission Transcript, Mars Terraform Living Unit #1
By
Rob Long
‘Wait, wait, guys, wait. Did you see this bulletin from Earth?’
Poetry
A View of Villanova
By
Lawrence Dugan
The crow and his vassals survey the dumpster.
Happy Warrior
The Secretary Shall
By
Kyle Smith
Executive orders are so fun! You just write down stuff that you wish would happen, and it all comes true.
