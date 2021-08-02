NR PLUS
Magazine August 2, 2021, Issue

A China for the Han

By
Communist propaganda in Kashgar, 2017 (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
The CCP’s brutal 21st-century settler colonialism

On May 27, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that it had discovered the remains of 215 children in an unmarked mass grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, Canada. In early June, remains of an additional 715 people were found at another former residential school in Saskatchewan. Residential schools were among the most shameful and brutal aspects of Canadian forced-assimilation policies, and the First Nations had long contended that thousands of native children who were sent to these schools had disappeared — presumed dead from abuse and neglect.

These discoveries were met

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Kelley E. Currie — is a senior adjunct fellow with the Indo-Pacific security program at the Center for a New American Security. She previously served as a deputy to Ambassador Nikki Haley at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

In This Issue

Introduction

Geopolitics

Economic Competition

Human Rights

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The geopolitical, economic,and ideological competition between the U.S. and China that had been ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open.

Recommended

The Latest