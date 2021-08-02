A View of Villanova

The crow and his vassals survey the dumpster,
He announces his wrath
At the empty bin and leaves, furious capo,
The younger birds scattering on the fall wind,
His univalent will thwarted;
And allows the wind to carry him over
Tree-covered walks and slate-covered rooftops
And finally even the steeples of St. Thomas,
In search of another container, and now
Only the raucous blue jay or the blade-tailed mockingbird
Will challenge his chilly watch,
Harassing him as they fly alongside in pairs
Over the great copper beeches on Lancaster Pike,
His clumsy wingbeats suddenly lengthening
To a smooth steady flight as he leaves them behind, a great
Bagpipe of a bird cawing his loud coronach …
Something to Consider
