America, Land of Craft

Craft: An American History, by Glenn Adamson (Bloomsbury, 400 pp., $30)

What do Paul Revere and Martha Stewart share? They’re both icons of American craft. Glenn Adamson’s new book, Craft, is the best amalgam of aesthetics, history, economics, and technology I’ve read. Craft is a vast topic. Anything made by hand is eligible to be called craft, from Revere’s silver teapot, engraved with a coat of arms and topped by a pineapple-shaped finial, to Stewart’s pineapple ham, enhanced by country mustard and 40 cloves.

Craft’s a thing, like a Gustav Stickley armchair, but it’s also a way of making a living.

Men and women who make things with their hands are often seen …