NR PLUS
Magazine August 2, 2021, Issue

An Interview with Thomas De Quincey

By
Portrait of Thomas De Quincey (Vladi333/Getty Images)

As is my habit, I sat down recently with a long-departed author for an interview. Thomas De Quincey (1785–1859), though most famous for Con­fessions of an Opium Eater (1821), was a considerable essayist and literary critic. Said to be unfailingly courteous, he was reputed to be an extraordinary conversationalist who never monopolized conversations. The answers here are his own words verbatim with a few tacit ellipses.

BAG: You’re concerned about the decline of rhetoric, aren’t you?

De Q: No art cultivated by man has suffered more in the revolution of taste and opinion.

BAG: Why do you say that?

De Q: There was a

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Bryan A. Garner — Mr. Garner is the author of The Chicago Guide to Grammar, Usage, and Punctuation, Garner’s Modern English Usage, and The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing.

In This Issue

Introduction

Geopolitics

Economic Competition

Human Rights

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The geopolitical, economic,and ideological competition between the U.S. and China that had been ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open.

Recommended

The Latest