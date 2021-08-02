NR PLUS
Magazine August 2, 2021, Issue

Can Hollywood Still Make Blockbusters?

By
Alexis Louder and Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War (Paramount Pictures)

If you’re in the market for an original blockbuster in this summer of post-COVID moviegoing — not a Marvel or DC production, not a Fast and Furious installment, but a story and characters you haven’t seen before — then your only real choice is The Tomorrow War, a science-fiction entertainment, starring Chris Pratt, with a delightfully insane hook: Thirty years in the future, an alien invasion has pushed the human race to the brink of extinction, leaving our descendants with no choice but to open a time-travel gateway back to 2022 and ask their parents and grandparents to come join

This article appears as “Hollywood’s Blockbuster Problem” in the August 2, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Introduction

Geopolitics

Economic Competition

Human Rights

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The geopolitical, economic,and ideological competition between the U.S. and China that had been ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open.

Recommended

The Latest