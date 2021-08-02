Can Hollywood Still Make Blockbusters?

If you’re in the market for an original blockbuster in this summer of post-COVID moviegoing — not a Marvel or DC production, not a Fast and Furious installment, but a story and characters you haven’t seen before — then your only real choice is The Tomorrow War, a science-fiction entertainment, starring Chris Pratt, with a delightfully insane hook: Thirty years in the future, an alien invasion has pushed the human race to the brink of extinction, leaving our descendants with no choice but to open a time-travel gateway back to 2022 and ask their parents and grandparents to come join …