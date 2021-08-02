China as Viewed from Australia

Its growth has been good, and need not threaten American allies

China’s growth has not only been good for China, it has been good for the world. The Chinese middle class now numbers about 400 million, with so many lifted from poverty in the process. China’s growth has been good, economically, for Australia. As the Chinese people have risen out of poverty over the past 40 years, Australia has been a reliable partner in powering and feeding their growing cities. In challenging times, China’s stimulus spending relies on firing up its state-owned steel mills to build infrastructure, with few options other than to be fueled by Australian iron ore and coal. …