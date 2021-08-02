How to Win This Cold War

The key words are ‘targeted decoupling’

The United States faces a new cold war, this time with China, that will determine the future of our nation and of the world. This cold war will turn much more on economic competition than did the first, with Soviet Russia. While we must maintain our military advantage over the People’s Liberation Army, we also must recognize that much of China’s power results from its trade and economic influence around the world.

To prevail, the United States should pursue a policy that decouples key strategic sectors of the American and Chinese economies, to reduce our reliance on the People’s Republic of …