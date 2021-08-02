Image Processing in the Old West

News Story: Vice President Kamala Harris decried GOP efforts to tighten mail-in-voting rules, saying they hurt rural residents who couldn’t go to Kinko’s to copy their driver’s license.

“Jeb,” she cried. “Don’t go!”

I paused at the door of our sod hut, turned, and took her face in my hands. “Elvira,” I said, “I am your man, and you are my birthin’ person. You know I hate to go. But a cisgender man’s gotta do what a cisgender man’s gotta do.”

She buried her face in her gingham apron. “It’s not that important. We don’t have to vote.”

“Don’t talk like that. It’s our …