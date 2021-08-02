Sun Tzu and Us

NR PLUS
Soldiers sit on an M60A3 tank for a group photograph after an anti-invasion drill in Taichung, Taiwan, January 17, 2019. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)
How China threatens U.S. alliances

Beware, America. The United States has no strategic position in the Western Pacific without alliances, and its nemesis, China, is an alliance-breaker of long standing.

And by inclination. Two millennia ago, China’s homegrown master of all things military, the (perhaps apocryphal) general Sun Tzu, etched his hierarchy of strategic priorities on China’s way of diplomacy and warfare through his treatise The Art of War.

Foremost among Sun Tzu’s martial preferences: “What is of supreme importance in war is to attack the enemy’s strategy.” Failing that: “Next best is to disrupt his alliances.” Only then should the general join battle or lay siege

James Holmes — Mr. Holmes holds the J. C. Wylie Chair of Maritime Strategy at the Naval War College and is a nonresident fellow at the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs. The views expressed here are his alone.

