The game is afoot. The geopolitical, economic, ideological, and cultural competition between the United States and China that had been submerged or at least ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open. This contest may well define the first part of the 21st century just as the Cold War defined the second part of the 20th. China aims to eclipse the U.S. as the world’s preeminent power, an ambition that easily could cause a major war. It is up to us to think through how to respond to the challenge on all fronts, with seriousness and resolve. Hence, …
The China Threat
In This Issue
Introduction
The China Threat
The game is afoot.
Geopolitics
Beijing’s Grand Strategy
It wants to build a Sino-centric order for ‘socialist market economies.’
Our Broken Engagement with China
The Trump administration needed to reverse unsuccessful policies.
China’s Populist-Nationalist Empire
Xi Jinping has established himself as a pillar of the state.
Sun Tzu and Us
How China threatens U.S. alliances.
Why Taiwan Matters
The island stands for freedom and is strategically and economically vital.
China as Viewed from Australia
Its growth has been good, and need not threaten American allies.
Why We Might Lose a War with China
In a contest for Taiwan, the mainland would be a formidable foe.
Economic Competition
Is State Capitalism Working for China?
Beijing should not declare victory, but its model cannot be dismissed.
How to Win This Cold War
The key words are ‘targeted decoupling.’
The CCP Goes to Hollywood
Perhaps Hollywood could care about freedom again.
The Rising Risk of China’s Intellectual-Property Theft
Pending legislation to promote research and development must address the risk from Beijing.
Human Rights
A China for the Han
The CCP’s brutal 21st-century settler colonialism.
Christians Under Xi
Their plight has lately worsened.
The Fate of Hong Kong
In a great, free city, the lights go out.
Xinjiang before the Genocide
Xinjiang before the cultural genocide.
Books, Arts & Manners
‘The Word,’ Made Rugged English in a New Gospels Translation
A review of The Gospels, translated by Sarah Ruden.
The Inscrutable Shirley Jackson
A review of The Letters of Shirley Jackson, edited by Laurence Jackson Hyman.
The Cure for Fundamentalist Thinking
A review of Minds Wide Shut: How the New Fundamentalisms Divide Us, by Gary Saul Morson and Morton Schapiro.
America, Land of Craft
A review of Craft: An American History, by Glenn Adamson.
An Interview with Thomas De Quincey
‘You’re concerned about the decline of rhetoric, aren’t you?’
Can Hollywood Still Make Blockbusters?
A review of The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt.
Sections
Image Processing in the Old West
I have to go and get photocopies of our driver’s licenses, and if that means headin’ across the prairie to find a Kinko’s, that’s what it means.
Transmission Transcript, Mars Terraform Living Unit #1
‘Wait, wait, guys, wait. Did you see this bulletin from Earth?’
A View of Villanova
The crow and his vassals survey the dumpster…
The Secretary Shall
Executive orders are so fun! You just write down stuff that you wish would happen, and it all comes true.
Recommended
An Olympic Weightlifter Speaks Out on the Participation of Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
There are two sides to every story, and Tracey Lambrechs is here to tell the other.
American Men Suffer a Friendship Recession
American men have fewer friends than in decades past. We should dedicate time to fostering friendships. They provide an immediate and enduring reward.
Lindsey Graham Is an Idiot
Democrats are treating the infrastructure and reconciliation bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else.
The Problems with Laurel Hubbard’s Qualifying for the Olympics as a Woman
The New Zealand weightlifter, who was born and competed as a male, has clear advantages over female competitors.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
The Latest
Psaki: White House 'Flagging' COVID 'Disinformation' for Social Media Censors
In response to a reporter's question, she said the federal government has ramped up its disinformation research and tracking.
WHO Head Says Dismissal of COVID Lab-Leak Hypothesis 'Premature'
'I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen,' Tedros said.
The Secretary Shall
Executive orders are so fun! You just write down stuff that you wish would happen, and it all comes true.
A View of Villanova
The crow and his vassals survey the dumpster...
Transmission Transcript, Mars Terraform Living Unit #1
‘Wait, wait, guys, wait. Did you see this bulletin from Earth?’
Image Processing in the Old West
I have to go and get photocopies of our driver’s licenses, and if that means headin’ across the prairie to find a Kinko’s, that’s what it means.