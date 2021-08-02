The China Threat

The game is afoot. The geopolitical, economic, ideological, and cultural competition between the United States and China that had been submerged or at least ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open. This contest may well define the first part of the 21st century just as the Cold War defined the second part of the 20th. China aims to eclipse the U.S. as the world’s preeminent power, an ambition that easily could cause a major war. It is up to us to think through how to respond to the challenge on all fronts, with seriousness and resolve. Hence, …