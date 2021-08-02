The Cure for Fundamentalist Thinking

From the cover of Minds Wide Shut (Princeton University Press)

Minds Wide Shut: How the New Fundamentalisms Divide Us, by Gary Saul Morson and Morton Schapiro (Princeton University Press, 336 pp., $29.95)

It had been a few months since I’d graduated from college, and I was running out of money and still struggling to find a job. The major on my diploma might have offered a clue as to why: Slavic Languages and Literatures. One night, despairing about my dismal career prospects, I heard my dad call to me from the den. “Hey, there’s a new comedy I just finished called ‘Ad­ventureland.’ I think you’d relate to it,” he said with a grin. I started watching. When I got to a certain scene, it clicked. Cut to two young people talking in …

This article appears as “Reopening the American Mind” in the August 2, 2021, print edition of National Review.

