The Inscrutable Shirley Jackson

The Letters of Shirley Jackson, edited by Laurence Jackson Hyman (Random House, 672 pp., $35)

The great American writer Shirley Jackson’s classic 1948 short story “The Lottery” is a work that can be read, interpreted, and reinterpreted for every season. The basic storyline — telling of the process by which a village selects an ordinary citizen, in this case housewife Tessie Hutchinson, for a collectively administered death by stoning one summer day — is so striking, so strange, that it inevitably invites readers to think metaphorically: “The Lottery” has been credibly said to reflect the cruelties of the Red Scare, the evils of anti-Semitism, and the persistence of a mob mentality.

Perhaps every generation is entitled …