Transmission Transcript, Mars Terraform Living Unit #1

GMT 01:22:34

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

Zuckerberg: Wait, wait, guys, wait. Did you see this bulletin from Earth? Looks like the price of Bitcoin totally collapsed. Down, like, 47,000 percent.

Musk: What? WHAT?

Bezos: Hahahahahahaha! Elon! Looks like you’re broke!

Musk: This isn’t possible. Seriously, guys, there’s a mistake there.

Gates: Rough calculation here, back-of-the-envelope stuff, but it really seems like you’re out of money, Elon. Which makes this awkward because the Mars Terraform Unit is really for billionaires. Not, let me see here, fast math, thousand-aires.

Zuckerberg: Hundred-aires, more like it.

Clinton: This is awkward. Elon, you’re going to have to figure out some way to make your …