NR PLUS
Magazine August 2, 2021, Issue

Transmission Transcript, Mars Terraform Living Unit #1

By
(e71lena/Getty Images)

GMT 01:22:34
BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

Zuckerberg: Wait, wait, guys, wait. Did you see this bulletin from Earth? Looks like the price of Bitcoin totally collapsed. Down, like, 47,000 percent.

Musk: What? WHAT?

Bezos: Hahahahahahaha! Elon! Looks like you’re broke!

Musk: This isn’t possible. Seriously, guys, there’s a mistake there.

Gates: Rough calculation here, back-of-the-envelope stuff, but it really seems like you’re out of money, Elon. Which makes this awkward because the Mars Terraform Unit is really for billionaires. Not, let me see here, fast math, thousand-aires.

Zuckerberg: Hundred-aires, more like it.

Clinton: This is awkward. Elon, you’re going to have to figure out some way to make your

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Introduction

Geopolitics

Economic Competition

Human Rights

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The geopolitical, economic,and ideological competition between the U.S. and China that had been ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open.

Recommended

The Latest