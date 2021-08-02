NR PLUS
Magazine August 2, 2021, Issue

The Secretary Shall

By
President Biden signs the American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

‘The Secretary of Agriculture shall consider, among other things: . . . initiating a rulemaking to define the conditions under which the labeling of meat products can bear voluntary statements indicating that the product is of United States origin, such as ‘Product of USA.’  . . .

“The Secretary of Transportation shall: . . . to provide consumers with more flight options at better prices and with improved service, and to extend opportunities for competition and market entry as the industry evolves, . . . consider measures to support airport development and increased capacity and improve airport congestion management, gate access,

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Introduction

Geopolitics

Economic Competition

Human Rights

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The geopolitical, economic,and ideological competition between the U.S. and China that had been ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open.

Recommended

The Latest