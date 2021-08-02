• You can’t tell us it’s a coincidence that just as Biden started talking about a global minimum tax, two billionaires have left the planet.

• The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has come off without a hitch – if you don’t count the signs of an impending fiasco. The Taliban is making gains all around the country. Biden says not to worry, we can hit emerging terrorist targets from “over the horizon.” But the CIA has been scrambling to maintain its intelligence-gathering capabilities in the country. Without on-the-ground intel, we won’t develop targets to hit in the first place. On top …