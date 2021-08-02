NR PLUS
Magazine August 2, 2021, Issue

Why We Might Lose a War with China

By
The 35th fleet of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, April 28, 2020 (Jiang Shan/Xinhua via Getty)
In a contest for Taiwan, the mainland would be a formidable foe

This past March, Admiral Philip Davidson warned Congress that China could assault Taiwan “in the next six years.” Davidson, a career surface-warfare officer who was then commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke with unusual candor during his testimony. Military officers generally refrain from such frankness. The tongue-in-cheek Washington saying that officers present civilians with three options — diplomacy, moderate action, or capitulation — is neither funny nor baseless.

Davidson is undeniably correct that conquering and absorbing Taiwan is a central Chinese strategic objective. China’s long-term goal, as Xi Jinping tacitly but clearly articulated in his recent Chinese Communist Party centenary-commemoration

This article appears as “The War We Might Lose” in the August 2, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Seth Cropsey — Mr. Cropsey is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute and the director of its Center for American Seapower. He served as a naval officer and as a deputy undersecretary of the Navy. Harry Halem, a research assistant at Hudson Institute, aided with research for this article; he is a graduate student at the London School of Economics.

In This Issue

Introduction

Geopolitics

Economic Competition

Human Rights

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The geopolitical, economic,and ideological competition between the U.S. and China that had been ignored by U.S. policy-makers is now out in the open.

Recommended

The Latest