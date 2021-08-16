NR PLUS
Magazine August 16, 2021, Issue

Attention Must Be Paid

By
A man runs across State Street in Chicago, February 1, 2011. (John Gress/Reuters)

I am thinking of my father quite a bit lately. He grew up on the West Side of Chicago, raised poor by a single, immigrant mother, in the Depression. He enlisted right after Pearl Harbor and served in the Army in World War II. After the War, he bluffed his way, under the Jewish quota, into Northwestern law school, and graduated first in his class. He then spent 40 years as a labor lawyer, representing the Film Technicians, the Building Trades Unions, and a lot of other workers.

I broke out of, or was excused from, the middle-class existence he’d achieved for …

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest