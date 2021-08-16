Galaxy Quest

From youth we were encouraged to gaze upward, by that strong, faceless voice heard over WPIX-TV every afternoon, back home after another day of parochial schooling, as Adventures of Superman commenced and commanded: Look. Up in the sky! It’s a bird . . .

You know the rest.

Living in the Big City, in its infamous outer boroughs and colorful neighborhoods, “up” was more likely a word used to precede “yours” than it was a place to look.

Recollecting a bit: The peepers were usually, and more practically, to be found casting sideways. We were a jaywalking citizenry after all, darting from between parked cars …