Middle-Income Kingdom

Dan Blumenthal’s article (“Beijing’s Grand Strategy,” August 2) on China’s increasingly assertive grand strategy – like his book – usefully draws our attention to the challenge posed by today’s China but misses two important parts of the picture. The first is that the Chinese Academy of Sciences predicts that China’s population will peak at 1.4 billion in 2029, drop to 1.36 billion by 2050, shrink to as few as 1.17 billion people by 2065, and bottom out at about 50 percent of today’s number by the turn of the next century. The second is that China’s growth curve is …