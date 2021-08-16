Nicolas Cage’s Pig Is an Unlikely Meditation on Loss

If I say that Pig is the best of the approximately 1,327 movies for which Nicolas Cage has cashed a paycheck in the last five years, you may not know what to make of that endorsement. After all, as a discerning moviegoer you probably haven’t checked out Prisoners of the Ghostland (“a notorious criminal must break an evil curse in order to rescue an abducted girl who has mysteriously disappeared”) or A Score to Settle (“an ex-enforcer for a local crime syndicate has vowed to enact retribution on his mob bosses after 19 years of wrongful imprisonment”) or Kill Chain …