Strong Feather’s Father

Rise, Daughter, wash your face and be a man;
Splash ruthlessly, erasing every tear.
Then I will introduce you as my “son,”
And you will have your choice of a career.

When words engulf you, ponder on this day
When you and I conversed, you stilled your lip,
And I advised you – set your dreams aside,
For you cannot afford such scholarship

As has been offered; neither will the sergeant
Recruit you to the war against your will,
With promise to promote you to potential
If you will sign provided lines, and kill.

Rise, Daughter – once my daughter, now my son;
My good-for-nothing girl, become my boy.
Suck up the bitter water …

