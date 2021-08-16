Strong Feather’s Father

Rise, Daughter, wash your face and be a man;

Splash ruthlessly, erasing every tear.

Then I will introduce you as my “son,”

And you will have your choice of a career.

When words engulf you, ponder on this day

When you and I conversed, you stilled your lip,

And I advised you – set your dreams aside,

For you cannot afford such scholarship

As has been offered; neither will the sergeant

Recruit you to the war against your will,

With promise to promote you to potential

If you will sign provided lines, and kill.

Rise, Daughter – once my daughter, now my son;

My good-for-nothing girl, become my boy.

Suck up the bitter water …