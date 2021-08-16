Strong Feather’s Father

Rise, Daughter, wash your face and be a man;
Splash ruthlessly, erasing every tear.
Then I will introduce you as my “son,”
And you will have your choice of a career.
When words engulf you, ponder on this day
When you and I conversed, you stilled your lip,
And I advised you – set your dreams aside,
For you cannot afford such scholarship
As has been offered; neither will the sergeant
Recruit you to the war against your will,
With promise to promote you to potential
If you will sign provided lines, and kill.
Rise, Daughter – once my daughter, now my son;
My good-for-nothing girl, become my boy.
Suck up the bitter water …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.