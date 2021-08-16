Undoing the Enlightenment

A thought revolution on the left targets truth in academia, science, business, and the law

Last summer cardiologist Norman Wang, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was demoted after an online mob became enraged by a peer-reviewed paper based on his assessment of 50 years of data that he had published months earlier in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Wang wrote that evidence suggested minority students were ill-served by being placed above their ability groups by affirmative-action programs and concluded, “Evolution to strategies that are neutral to race and ethnicity is essential. Ultimately, all who aspire to a profession in medicine and cardiology must be assessed as individuals on …