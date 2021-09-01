“Brother’s Keeper” (Season 1, Episode 3)

FADE IN:
INT. KITCHEN – AFTERNOON
CHRIS and CRISTINA are sitting at the table, drinking coffee.
Chris: I’ll tell him, I promise!
Cristina: Today, Chris! He goes today.
Chris: I’ll talk to him.
Cristina: No, you’ll tell him.
Chris: He’s my big brother, Cristina. What am I supposed to say? “Hey, Andrew, too bad about having to resign the governorship and too bad you don’t have a house to go to, but you can’t stay – ”
FORMER GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO enters from the living room. He’s in a very short robe and that’s pretty much it.
Andrew: – stay where, little bro?
CHRIS wheels around.
Chris: Um, stay . . …
