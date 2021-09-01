“Brother’s Keeper” (Season 1, Episode 3)

FADE IN:

INT. KITCHEN – AFTERNOON

CHRIS and CRISTINA are sitting at the table, drinking coffee.

Chris: I’ll tell him, I promise!

Cristina: Today, Chris! He goes today.

Chris: I’ll talk to him.

Cristina: No, you’ll tell him.

Chris: He’s my big brother, Cristina. What am I supposed to say? “Hey, Andrew, too bad about having to resign the governorship and too bad you don’t have a house to go to, but you can’t stay – ”

FORMER GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO enters from the living room. He’s in a very short robe and that’s pretty much it.

Andrew: – stay where, little bro?

CHRIS wheels around.

Chris: Um, stay . . …