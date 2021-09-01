Can Glenn Youngkin Escape Trump’s Shadow?

The Republican gubernatorial nominee is trying to campaign as himself

Falls Church, Va.

On a recent Saturday afternoon in this northern Virginia city, GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin delivered his stump speech inside a packed Vietnamese restaurant in a strip mall before fielding questions from voters on a wide range of topics — immigration, schools, crime, and more.

Something that goes completely un­spoken by Youngkin and voters at the event is the name “Trump.” The same holds true during Youngkin’s 30-minute tour of other Vietnamese-American-owned businesses in the Eden Center strip mall after the event — not a single voter asks him about Trump or the 2020 election. It’s a striking contrast …