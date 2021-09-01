China Hawk

Senator Tom Cotton (R., Tenn.) (“How to Win This Cold War,” August 2) argues for a hawkish, protectionist, unilateralist alternative to decades of “economic appeasement with China,” in order to strengthen the U.S. economy and discourage Chinese malfeasance. Such goals are surely laudable, yet Cotton ignores how three-plus years of hawkish, protectionist, unilateralist policy have utterly failed to achieve them. U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation harmed our manufacturers, deterred investment, and lowered economic growth, while failing to motivate the widescale reshoring of essential industries or to secure Chinese compliance with President Trump’s “phase one” trade deal. China’s overall economic …