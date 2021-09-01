NR PLUS
Magazine September 1, 2021, Issue

S. J. Perelman: A Humorist for All Seasons

By
(undefined undefined/Getty Images)
S. J. Perelman: Writings, edited by Adam Gopnik (Library of America, 594 pp., $35)

Ours is a society spilling over with disposable forms of entertainment. From viral videos to fleeting memes, YouTube, Twitter, and other social-media platforms provide a constellation of time-wasting choices.

Of course, quick, relatively undemanding amusements are not a new phenomenon, nor must they be a pernicious one. Popular songs, light verse, and newspaper comic strips are all legitimate forms intended for rapid consumption rather than sustained contemplation. Equally valid and lasting — though far less widely consumed than whatever is floating around on social media — is the sort of short-form light humor mastered by the writers associated with the old,

This article appears as “A Humorist for All Seasons” in the September 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Peter Tonguette — Mr. Tonguette writes about the arts for the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Examiner, The American Conservative, and other publications.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest