Stillwater’s Non-Ideological Take on Our Cultural Divides

Stillwater, starring Matt Damon as an Oklahoman father trying to free his probably wrongly convicted daughter from a French prison, deserves better than its meager box office to date. In an era when most movies are made either for adolescents or for a microtargeted art-house market, and when Hollywood’s engagement with the West’s roiling politics is either deeply partisan or entirely superficial, Stillwater stands out for its ambition and complexity, its attempt to weave together several very different kinds of contemporary stories into a single work of art.
The swing for the fences doesn’t yield a home run of a great …
This article appears as “Innocence Abroad” in the September 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.