Tastes Like Chicken

There should be no omnibus spending bills, except for one that consists entirely of “The U.S. government shall buy an omnibus to drive members of Congress from the Capitol to their residences,” and nothing else.
Well, you say, it should specify the cost of the omnibus. Okay. And it should provide for a driver. Okay. And it should insist that the driver’s hiring be done in accordance with EEOC rules. Okay. Well, as long as we’re adding things, there should be a provision to establish an omnibus-driving school in every state.
NO.
Look, you’re not going to get this passed unless there’s …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.