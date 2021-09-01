Tastes Like Chicken

There should be no omnibus spending bills, except for one that consists entirely of “The U.S. government shall buy an omnibus to drive members of Congress from the Capitol to their residences,” and nothing else.

Well, you say, it should specify the cost of the omnibus. Okay. And it should provide for a driver. Okay. And it should insist that the driver’s hiring be done in accordance with EEOC rules. Okay. Well, as long as we’re adding things, there should be a provision to establish an omnibus-driving school in every state.

NO.

Look, you’re not going to get this passed unless there’s …