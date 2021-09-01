NR PLUS
Magazine September 1, 2021, Issue

The Nature Of Change

By
A Roman statue riddled with bullet holes during the First Libyan Civil War. (Esam Al-Fetori/Reuters)
Disruption: Why Things Change, by David Potter (Oxford University Press, 336 pp., $27.95)

David Potter’s Disruption provides a framework for the analysis of many different historical epochs. This is both the primary source of its interest and an explanation for its ultimate failure.

A classicist by trade and the author of well-received studies of Constantine, Theodora, and ancient sport, Potter has now completed what many will consider the crowning achievement of a long career. Here is a book that leaps past Caesars and colosseums to take in Martin Luther, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Karl Marx, and Herbert Spencer. Here, too, is a muscular hermeneutic by which one might hope to interpret such disparate phenomena as imperial

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest