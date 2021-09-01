The Nature Of Change

David Potter’s Disruption provides a framework for the analysis of many different historical epochs. This is both the primary source of its interest and an explanation for its ultimate failure.

A classicist by trade and the author of well-received studies of Constantine, Theodora, and ancient sport, Potter has now completed what many will consider the crowning achievement of a long career. Here is a book that leaps past Caesars and colosseums to take in Martin Luther, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Karl Marx, and Herbert Spencer. Here, too, is a muscular hermeneutic by which one might hope to interpret such disparate phenomena as imperial …