NR PLUS
Magazine September 1, 2021, Issue

The Spread of the Glottal Stop

By
A woman talks via a mobile phone while walking along the avenue of Las Canteras Beach in Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 26, 2021. (Borja Suarez/Reuters)

Not long ago, I was on the telephone with a young man who said his last name was (let’s say) Hutton. But he didn’t say the name in a way I recognized. He said /HUH-uhn/. No hint of a /t/ in there anywhere. I had him spell it for me just to remove all doubt. It was a distinctly American accent, so I was curious about how he might have adopted this one Cockney/Scottish speech trait.

“Where are you?” I asked.

/Man-HA-uhn/, came the answer — again without even a scintilla of a /t/ sound.

Hmm. Mr. /HUH-uhn/ from /man-HA-uhn/.

Linguists call this speech

This article appears as “Stop Those Glottals!” in the September 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Bryan A. Garner — Mr. Garner is the author of The Chicago Guide to Grammar, Usage, and Punctuation, Garner’s Modern English Usage, and The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Public health can justify coercive measures, but our presumption should be against them.