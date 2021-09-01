• So it turns out conversion therapy works for Cuomosexuals.
• Public health can justify coercive measures, but our presumption should be against them. Since those who have not gotten the COVID vaccine are mainly risking their own health, the government should not require private citizens to get shots. It’s a different matter when the government requires it of members of the armed forces, whose health is its direct concern. Private employers have the legal right – and some of them, such as nursing homes, very good reason – to make vaccination a condition of employment. The risks don’t as yet …
Something to Consider
