A Jab and a Case

It’s not a shot, it’s a jab. Why? Because that’s what Brits say, and they’re so classy. “I say, old thing, if you don’t mind terribly, could you roll up your shirt? Must do the COVID jab all proper-like, don’t you know.”

“Jolly good! Glad it’s not in the bum. Or the trunk, as the Yanks say, referring of course to the boot. There, I’m rolled, old chap, jab away. Don’t want to be late for my lunch of beans and eel.”

I was jabbed last April. No 15-minute period to test for adverse reactions, because the drugstore shut down after I …